Welcome to Monday, everyone. It's the beginning of another week, and so it's time again to check out the latest app and game sales available on the Google Play Store. Surprisingly this is a bustling Monday, and so there's more than a few quality sales, such as Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition, Doom & Destiny Advanced, and Gunslugs. As always, I've highlighted the more interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 46 temporarily free and 63 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Binary Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. English for all! Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Screenshot Pro 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Todo Reminder Pro + Widget $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Calc Fast $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Camera4K Panorama, 4K Video and Perfect Selfie $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Music Player - MP3 Player $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Resume Pro - CV Editor $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Screen Draw Screenshot Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Voice Recorder Pro $4.79 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Home Workouts Gym Pro (No ad) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Pocket World VIP: Island of Adventure $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Dark Tower $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Feed Usagi For Sailor Moon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. My Little Star VIP : Idol Maker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. A Dark Dragon VIP $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Chess Art for Kids (No Ads) - Bagatur Engine $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Grow Spaceship VIP - Galaxy Battle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Kids Farm Game - Poco $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. League of Stickman 2019- Ninja Arena PVP(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Superhero Fight: Sword Battle - Action RPG Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Surface Trimino: increase the area. Casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Timing Hero VIP : Retro Fighting Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Todlio $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. 2048 - Space Puzzle $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Crisis of the Middle Ages $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Halloween Bounce | Dogma $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Idle Train Station Tycoon : Money Clicker Inc. $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky)Stickman War Z $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. Angel Fish: VIP+ $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. CMYK - Fun Color Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Crazy Tap Chef VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Dead Bunker 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Tap knife VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. 3D Square Red Icon Pack Oneplus Style $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. Black Army Omni - Icon Pack - Fresh dashboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. iOS Bubbles Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. King Icon Pack $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Oil Paint Icon $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Ripped Icon Pack $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Sphere Icon Pack $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Square Red Icon Pack Oneplus Style $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Xperia Theme - Falling Flowers Red $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Black & White HD -Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. MIUI 11 ICON PACK (4000+ ICONS) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Learn Korean - Grammar Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Learn Japanese Pro $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Clipboard Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Fast Cache Cleaner Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Hi-Q MP3 Voice Recorder (Pro) $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. KING ROM S7 EDGE - PRO $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Learn Python Programming [PRO] - Python Tutorials $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Meditation Music Pro: Meditation & Sleep, Meditate $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Meeting Notes Taker - Recorder, memo and minutes $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Mobile Observatory 3 Pro - Astronomy $7.49 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. NFC EMV Card Reader $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Vocabulary and Grammar for Cambridge Advanced® C1 $8.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. 3D EARTH PRO - local weather forecast & rain radar $9.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Advanced Sport Training Calendar $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. KS8 Pro $5.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Personal Finance - Expense Tracker, Money Manager $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. QR Code Reader (Pro) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Vape Tools Box [for true Geeks] $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Weather Live $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Dangerzone - 3D Space Shooter (No Ads) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. DeepSeaGirl [Story of Ari] $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Gunslugs $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Hard Lines $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. HideAndSeek[Story of Dorothy] $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. MasterGear - MasterSystem & GameGear Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. STAY $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Desert of Vice $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Doom & Destiny $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Doom & Destiny Advanced $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Funny Dinosaurs Kids Puzzles, full game. $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Heedless $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Knight Eternal: Pixel RPG $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Lostkeeper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Magic Cookies! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. Preschool Numbers and Quantities English & German $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. Prune $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  18. Rusted Warfare - RTS Strategy $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  19. THE WHISPERER: A PARANORMAL INVESTIGATION GAME $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  20. Three Kingdoms The Last Warlord $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  21. Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  22. Chess Coach Pro $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  23. GeoExpert - World Geography $7.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  24. Gordon Streaman $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  25. Solitaire Dungeon Escape 2 $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  26. Sudoku (No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  27. Dark Quest 2 $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  28. Earthlings Beware! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  29. Gnomes Garden: Christmas story $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  30. Katy & Bob: Safari Café $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  31. Lost Artifacts: Ice Queen $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  32. Lost Artifacts: Soulstone $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  33. One Up - Lemonade Rush ! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. DailyCover Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 hours
  2. Hera Icon Pack - Circle Icons 🔥 $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Pagan Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Mars in HD Gyro 3D - XLVersion $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Space - Stars & Clouds 3DXL Wallpaper + Cardboard $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Venus in HD Gyro 3D XLVersion $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. MIUI VINTAGE - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. OXYGEN SQUARE - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. PIXEL PROFESSIONAL - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. SUNLIGHT - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. SEWING - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days