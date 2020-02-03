Article Contents
Welcome to Monday, everyone. It's the beginning of another week, and so it's time again to check out the latest app and game sales available on the Google Play Store. Surprisingly this is a bustling Monday, and so there's more than a few quality sales, such as Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition, Doom & Destiny Advanced, and Gunslugs. As always, I've highlighted the more interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 46 temporarily free and 63 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Binary Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- English for all! Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Screenshot Pro 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Todo Reminder Pro + Widget $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Calc Fast $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Camera4K Panorama, 4K Video and Perfect Selfie $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Music Player - MP3 Player $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Resume Pro - CV Editor $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Screen Draw Screenshot Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Voice Recorder Pro $4.79 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Home Workouts Gym Pro (No ad) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Pocket World VIP: Island of Adventure $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dark Tower $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Feed Usagi For Sailor Moon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- My Little Star VIP : Idol Maker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- A Dark Dragon VIP $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Chess Art for Kids (No Ads) - Bagatur Engine $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Grow Spaceship VIP - Galaxy Battle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Kids Farm Game - Poco $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- League of Stickman 2019- Ninja Arena PVP(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Superhero Fight: Sword Battle - Action RPG Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Surface Trimino: increase the area. Casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Timing Hero VIP : Retro Fighting Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Todlio $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- 2048 - Space Puzzle $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Crisis of the Middle Ages $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Halloween Bounce | Dogma $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Idle Train Station Tycoon : Money Clicker Inc. $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky)Stickman War Z $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Angel Fish: VIP+ $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- CMYK - Fun Color Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Crazy Tap Chef VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dead Bunker 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tap knife VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- 3D Square Red Icon Pack Oneplus Style $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Black Army Omni - Icon Pack - Fresh dashboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- iOS Bubbles Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- King Icon Pack $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Oil Paint Icon $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ripped Icon Pack $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sphere Icon Pack $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Square Red Icon Pack Oneplus Style $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Xperia Theme - Falling Flowers Red $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Black & White HD -Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- MIUI 11 ICON PACK (4000+ ICONS) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Learn Korean - Grammar Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Learn Japanese Pro $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Clipboard Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fast Cache Cleaner Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hi-Q MP3 Voice Recorder (Pro) $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- KING ROM S7 EDGE - PRO $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn Python Programming [PRO] - Python Tutorials $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Meditation Music Pro: Meditation & Sleep, Meditate $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Meeting Notes Taker - Recorder, memo and minutes $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mobile Observatory 3 Pro - Astronomy $7.49 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- NFC EMV Card Reader $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Vocabulary and Grammar for Cambridge Advanced® C1 $8.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- 3D EARTH PRO - local weather forecast & rain radar $9.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Advanced Sport Training Calendar $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- KS8 Pro $5.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Personal Finance - Expense Tracker, Money Manager $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- QR Code Reader (Pro) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vape Tools Box [for true Geeks] $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Weather Live $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Dangerzone - 3D Space Shooter (No Ads) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- DeepSeaGirl [Story of Ari] $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Gunslugs $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Hard Lines $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- HideAndSeek[Story of Dorothy] $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- MasterGear - MasterSystem & GameGear Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- STAY $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Desert of Vice $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Doom & Destiny $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Doom & Destiny Advanced $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Funny Dinosaurs Kids Puzzles, full game. $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Heedless $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Knight Eternal: Pixel RPG $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lostkeeper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Magic Cookies! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Preschool Numbers and Quantities English & German $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Prune $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Rusted Warfare - RTS Strategy $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- THE WHISPERER: A PARANORMAL INVESTIGATION GAME $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Three Kingdoms The Last Warlord $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Chess Coach Pro $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- GeoExpert - World Geography $7.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Gordon Streaman $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Solitaire Dungeon Escape 2 $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sudoku (No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dark Quest 2 $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Earthlings Beware! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Gnomes Garden: Christmas story $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Katy & Bob: Safari Café $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lost Artifacts: Ice Queen $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lost Artifacts: Soulstone $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- One Up - Lemonade Rush ! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- DailyCover Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 hours
- Hera Icon Pack - Circle Icons 🔥 $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Pagan Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Mars in HD Gyro 3D - XLVersion $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Space - Stars & Clouds 3DXL Wallpaper + Cardboard $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Venus in HD Gyro 3D XLVersion $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- MIUI VINTAGE - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
- OXYGEN SQUARE - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
- PIXEL PROFESSIONAL - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
- SUNLIGHT - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
- SEWING - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
