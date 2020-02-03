Indoor security cameras have only gotten cheaper and more popular over the last few years, and this growing market has attracted big players like Amazon, which first launched its Cloud Cam back in 2017. Now, you can pick up one of Amazon's indoor security cameras for only $69.99 — a savings of $50 0ff list price — during a limited-time deal from Woot.

Amazon's Cloud Cam is capable of recording 1080p video, which our reviewer found to be clear and easily viewable under most circumstances. This camera's audio and video quality are especially impressive, considering the Cloud Cam launched at a price that managed to undercut many of its peers. Other notable features include night vision, two-way audio, and Alexa integration. Unfortunately, that's the only smart-home ecosystem you'll be using this camera with, so make sure you're living in an all Alexa household before picking one up.

As with any deal on Woot, this one is available for a limited time only and will expire once Woot runs out of inventory or moves on to its next deal, whichever comes first. While this particular model isn't compatible with Amazon's Key delivery service, you can make this upgrade yourself by adding a $20 power cable that allows the camera to communicate with Key enabled smart locks. Eligible buyers will even receive free two-day shipping if they happen to be Prime members. As of publication, you've still got about 12 hours to take advantage of this sizeable discount.