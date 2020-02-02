Welcome to the roundup of the new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have a quality port of a faithful remaster for the SRPG Disgaea 1, the launch of a stylish and challenging platformer, and an entertaining minimal puzzler that's all about synchronized block movement. So without further ado, here are the more notable Android games released during the week of January 27th, 2020.

Disgaea 1 Complete

Disgaea 1 Complete is a port of the remaster that made its way to consoles in 2018. This means the title's graphics are improved over the original Disgaea: Hour of Darkness. Controller support is also included, and the touchscreen controls work well since they were designed for tap-based inputs. Cloud saves are also supported, which means you can easily pick up and play the game no matter your Android device of choice. So while the $33 price tag may be tough to swallow, what you get is a quality remaster of one of the best SRPGs ever made.

Monetization: $32.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Reed Remastered

Reed Remastered is a stylish platformer that has been available on iOS since October 2019, and it just made its way to Android this week. The first thing to keep in mind is that this is a challenging platformer, so don't expect to breeze through this release on the first try. It's going to take much effort to make it to the end of this game. So while Reed Remastered is an older title that's only just arrived on Android this week, it's a solid platformer that offers a worthwhile challenge, which is rare a rare thing on the Play Store, so make sure you don't miss out.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Unitied

Unitied is a minimal puzzle game that plays much like the classic puzzler Sokoban, but with the twist that all of the blocks in this release will move at the same time. So as you adjust each block, you will also have to take into account every other block during this movement in order to solve the game's many puzzles. It's a simple setup that offers simple graphics, and thanks to this design choice Unitied is a joy to play.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

MergeCrafter

MergeCrafter is an uncomplicated game all about merging the voxel blocks you might find in a game like Minecraft. While there are already many merging games available on the Play Store, I do think it's pretty impressive that this title evolves as you merge, meaning you'll eventually reach puzzles where you'll merge in totally different environments, making for a nice change of pace as you work towards the end of the game. Just keep in mind that the title is currently in testing, so mechanics may change over time as the development moves forward.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Ultimate Reality - A Dimensional Platformer

Ultimate Reality is an engaging 2D platformer where you'll travel through dimensions as you fight crime. Clearly, the pixel-based graphics are the star of the show here, though the platforming gameplay holds its own, which means this is a quality release worth exploring. Really, the only thing holding back this title is the fact that you can't remove any of its advertisements, so it's my hope a single IAP makes its way to the game so that we can choose to remove these ads if we wish.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Stickman Trick Soccer

Stickman Trick Soccer is the latest release in Djinnworks' Stickman franchise. As you would expect, this is a title all about performing soccer tricks. Each stage is filled with obstacles, and so in order to hit the ball into the goal, many different tricks will be necessary for your advancement. Think of this release as the soccer version of Desert Golfing, and you're getting close to what you can expect from Stickman Trick Soccer.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Call of Mini™ Squad

Over the last month, Triniti Interactive has been re-releasing some of its older games for free (though they contain ads), and while many of these titles suffer from performance and display issues, since they are so old, it's nice to know that the games are available again for those that would like to revisit. Call of Mini Squad is the latest title to return, and it's a simple top-down shooter. Just keep in mind that the game's IAPs have been turned off, which can make advancement difficult since nothing else has been rebalanced.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Happy Wheels

Apparently, Happy Wheels has found a lot of success online as a web-based game, and so it has been ported to Android. More or less, this is a physics-based obstacle game all about avoiding obstructions as you make your way through an obstacle course. As you would imagine, this goofy setup allows for a lot of amusing scenarios, and since there are over 60 levels to play through, you can expect to spend a good bit of time playing through this hilarious release.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Pew Pew Planet

Pew Pew Planet is a casual shooting game where you'll unload your rounds on the many minions that surround the game's many different planets. As you progress, you'll unlock new weapons, which will help in your quest to destroy all minions. Ideally, reaching the high score is your goal, and there is a daily leaderboard, which means everyone gets a chance to reach the top of the list each and every day.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.99

Kiki's Vacation

Kiki's Vacation is an idle adventure game that's currently in early access, and it offers an adorable kawaii theme. The gameplay is centered around forming relationships with the game's islanders, and time passes in real-time, which means in-game events will align with the time of day, much like the Animal Crossing series. Of course, since this is an idle game, the casual gameplay is rather shallow when compared to the core Animal Crossing series.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $13.99

Tennis Stars: Ultimate Clash

Tennis Stars: Ultimate Clash is an early access release, and it's a casual swipe-based affair where you'll swipe left or right on the screen to hit the tennis ball in those directions. Of course, since this is a title that's still in testing, bugs are expected, though from what I've played, the game is pretty stable.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $19.99

Magic: ManaStrike

Branded cash-grabs are nothing new in the mobile gaming world, so it's hardly a surprise to see that Netmarble has released an auto-brawler this week that contains a Magic: The Gathering skin. So far, reviews haven't been very kind, thanks to the lack of strategy in this strategy game. It's almost as if the devs designed a pointless skinner box and forgot to add a reason for people to play, most likely hoping that fan nostalgia for Magic: The Gathering would pull in a player base all on its own.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $44.99

Realm of Alters

You just have to love how there are so many devs out there that absolutely refuse to describe their games on the Play Store. Sure, it's a cheap trick to dupe people into installing a game, just to see what it is, but for me, it's simply the mark of a lazy dev too embarrassed to describe the latest cash-grab to arrive on the Play Store. Realm of Alters is one such game, but luckily I've installed the title to report back that Realm of Alters is a gacha-based card game, and it's thoroughly forgettable.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

RollerCoaster Tycoon® Story

RollerCoaster Tycoon Story comes from Atari, and I'm guessing the company has completely run out of ideas since this is a match-3 game. Yep, Atari just released a new RollerCoaster Tycoon title that doesn't offer an ounce of RollerCoaster Tycoon gameplay. Sure, you may get to grind endlessly by matching gems in order to decorate a theme park, but that's just part of the endless grind, tricking people into thinking that they are making progress through earning new decorations for their park.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Disney Getaway Blast

Clearly, there aren't enough match-3 games currently available on the Play Store, and so Disney hired Gameloft to create Disney Getaway Blast, the latest match-3 on the Play Store to contain $99.99 in-app purchases. So sure, the game may be rated "E" for everyone since its art contains cute caricatures of Disney characters designed to appeal to children, but obviously, money is the goal of this morally bankrupt release. So who cares if your kids are exposed to blatant gambling disguised as a children's video game. There's money to be made, and that's all that matters.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

SNOW BROS. classic

SNOW BROS. classic is a port of the classic Snow Bros. game originally released in 1990, but now it contains IAPs, ads, and a stamina system. Sadly this port offers little in the way of improvements over the original arcade title, which means the touch screen controls suck, and the UI is awful. Honestly, if people want to make money updating older games, at least put in the work to ensure the game plays well on the hardware you are targeting.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $99.99

Neonverse Invaders Shoot 'Em Up: Galaxy Shooter

Neonverse Invaders Shoot 'Em Up is a top-down SHMUP that offers pleasing graphics and hectic gameplay, though the controls could use some work. After all, shoot 'em ups require precisions when bullets are flying every which way, which means this release can at times be infuriating when you know it's the controls holding you back, not skill. I'm also not a fan of this title's monetization since there is absolutely no reason anything as simple as a SHMUP should ever require a $200 purchase.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $199.99

