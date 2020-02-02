The Gmail app was one of Google's last Android applications to get a native dark mode, and it took even longer for the design to appear for everyone in a server-side rollout. Now the option to change themes has gone missing for some people.
We've received a few tips from readers about the theme setting disappearing on Gmail version 2019.12.30.289507923, leaving only the default white design. There are also many reports on Twitter, Reddit, and other social media sites.
Gmail not using dark theme anymore on system Nuanced Dark from OnePlus6t
@gmail Why has my Pixel 2 Gmail dark mode disappeared? Earlier today it was dark, but now it's dazzling white with no Theme option in Settings. What's happened? @AndroidPolice
— Peter Lee (@MeButPublic) February 1, 2020
Using OP7 Pro and suddenly my Gmail dark theme reverted to regular, and the "theme" button is no longer in the app. Happened randomly in the middle of the day. The fuck? from oneplus
@AndroidPolice wondering if other users have had Gmail dark mode option disappear? I woke up this morning to find that the option to turn dark mode on was missing.
— Tom S (@tomtsp) February 2, 2020
How about you guys bring back dark mode for the Gmail app? 😂
It's gone for more than 24hrs now, what happened?
— Dominik Ullrich (@zurichfighter) February 2, 2020
Anyone else's @gmail app for Android/Google Pixel stopped being in Dark Mode?
— Coll Galicia (@collmemaybe_) February 1, 2020
The official Gmail Twitter account hasn't offered any explanation for the bug, only directing people to a generic support document. Most of the reports seem to be coming from Pixel owners (cue the jokes about Pixel bugs), though some OnePlus devices are also affected. Some claim that rebooting their phone has fixed the issue.
Here's hoping this bug gets resolved soon — my retinas can't take much more of Google's white applications.
- Thanks:
- Andrew G,
- Peter Lee,
- Tom S
