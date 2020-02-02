The Gmail app was one of Google's last Android applications to get a native dark mode, and it took even longer for the design to appear for everyone in a server-side rollout. Now the option to change themes has gone missing for some people.

We've received a few tips from readers about the theme setting disappearing on Gmail version 2019.12.30.289507923, leaving only the default white design. There are also many reports on Twitter, Reddit, and other social media sites.

@gmail Why has my Pixel 2 Gmail dark mode disappeared? Earlier today it was dark, but now it's dazzling white with no Theme option in Settings. What's happened? @AndroidPolice — Peter Lee (@MeButPublic) February 1, 2020

@AndroidPolice wondering if other users have had Gmail dark mode option disappear? I woke up this morning to find that the option to turn dark mode on was missing. — Tom S (@tomtsp) February 2, 2020

How about you guys bring back dark mode for the Gmail app? 😂

It's gone for more than 24hrs now, what happened? — Dominik Ullrich (@zurichfighter) February 2, 2020

Anyone else's @gmail app for Android/Google Pixel stopped being in Dark Mode? — Coll Galicia (@collmemaybe_) February 1, 2020

The official Gmail Twitter account hasn't offered any explanation for the bug, only directing people to a generic support document. Most of the reports seem to be coming from Pixel owners (cue the jokes about Pixel bugs), though some OnePlus devices are also affected. Some claim that rebooting their phone has fixed the issue.

Here's hoping this bug gets resolved soon — my retinas can't take much more of Google's white applications.