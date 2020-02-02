We've already seen plenty of photos of Samsung's upcoming vertically-folding phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, but never any video footage. That seems to have changed, as a brief video of the device has surfaced online.

The below video was widely circulated by the Twitter account @BenGeskin, but he seems to have re-uploaded it from another account without credit, and that user, in turn, found it from an unspecified Instagram page. Needless to say, it's difficult to discern what the original source is, but the video seems convincing enough on its own.

The video matches previous photo leaks of the Galaxy Z Flip, with a large folding vertical display on the inside. Unlike the Moto Razr and Galaxy Fold, which have small touchscreens on the front for using the device without fully opening it, there's only a small info panel located next to the camera.

Unfortunately, the home screen or any apps are not visible, only an information page. We probably won't have to wait long to see more of the phone, though — Samsung's big Unpacked event is set for February 11th.