If you're a Google Photos user, you probably know the app likes to highlight some of your best shots using AI, either by adding special effects to them or grouping them. Back in September, Google's popular service received the ability to automatically curate memories for you and added an option to print photos in a new Canvas offering. The company is now testing out a new service that can automatically print and mail the best photos you've taken every month.

For $8 a month, Google will automatically select ten of your best pictures from the previous month, print them on 4×6 matte white cardstock with an 1/8-inch border, and mail them to you. Instead of receiving random images, you'll be able to set a preference by selecting if you'd like to mostly see people and pets, landscapes, or a mix of everything.

If you're eager to receive your monthly envelope with ten surprise photos, you might have to wait a little longer. The program is currently run as a trial in the US and is available to a limited number of users. To see if you're eligible to try it out, head over to the Google Photos website and check if there's a banner at the top of the page mentioning the program. If you're not, you can still have your shots printed at CVS or Walgreens, but you'll have to pick these manually.