It would appear that everyone's favorite new MOBA trend is Auto Chess, so of course, Valve has their own version in the works that's built off of Dota. The game is called Dota Underlords, and it just entered into a limited beta where Dota 2 Battle Pass owners can jump in early to test the waters on PC. After a week of stress-testing through Battle Pass, an open beta will begin for everyone else, and this will include Steam (Windows, Mac, and Linux), Android, and iOS users.
Valve has described Dota Underlords as a stand-alone game where you'll face off against seven players in a battle of wits. Things like building, combining, and leveling-up your crew will make up the majority of gameplay, and unlike traditional MOBAs, superior tactics are more important than twitch reflexes.
In the next week or two (no firm dates have been provided) the open beta will begin for Android users, and the title will still be in active development at that time. Valve is asking testers to help improve the game during this period. A feedback button has been added to the game, which should make it easy to report any issues once we get our hands on the open beta.
Further details are currently lacking, so it's unknown how Dota Underlords will be monetized, or when the stable release will land on the Google Play Store. Hopefully, more details will come to light as we near the open beta for Android users.
Dota Underlords now available on the Play Store
It has only been six days since Valve announced the upcoming open beta for Dota Underlords, and to everyone's surprise, the title has just popped up on the Play Store. The beta clocks in at about 670 MB, and it would appear that all monetization if currently off, so your free to play without any encumbrances. Even though this is mainly an online competitive game, offline play is supported through a solo mode where you can practice against bots, and there's also a tutorial for those that have never experienced an auto chess game. There's still no word on how long this open beta will run, so make sure to jump in soon so that you don't miss out.
Dota Underlords Season 1 begins February 25th
Valve recently revealed on the official Dota Underlords website that the auto chess title is leaving early access on February 25th, marking the beginning of the game's first season. Back in June of 2019, Dota Underlords was published on the Play Store as an early-access release, and it has remained playable during this testing phase. So if you'd like to jump in today to see how Dota Underlords is shaping up before its official release on February 25th, you can grab the install from the Play Store widget linked below.
