The central pillars of the Pixel phone experience are the cameras and timely software updates. For many Pixel 2/XL users, one of those pillars has knocked the other down, with the Android 10 update completely breaking their camera.



As you can see in the video, the camera doesn't work at all. The camera UI shows briefly, but the viewfinder remains black. Some users report that using the app shortcut for the selfie camera works just fine, so it seems isolated to the rear sensor. Resetting the camera app, rolling back to previous versions, or resetting the entire phone does nothing to rectify the issue. What's more, any app that uses the camera encounters the same problem, including Instagram, Whatsapp, and others. There are no reports of anyone flashing an older Pie factory image as a fix, but that may be worth looking into. There's also one account of a Pixel 3 owner facing this issue, but for now, that doesn't seem to be widespread.

Those who have contacted Google are, as usual, getting a mixed bag of responses. Some are having their devices sent off to Google for repair, others are getting them replaced, and some are getting stonewalled for being out of warranty. That would undoubtedly rub me the wrong way; after all, this is an issue caused by an update from the manufacturer, not something the user has control over themselves.

If you are one of the many Pixel 2 users suffering this issue, you can check out the Pixel support post below, as well as multiple Reddit threads.