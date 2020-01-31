



Motorola's mid-range lineup is all over the place right now. The company still has its popular G and E-series phones, but more recently, it has released a few Android One devices in some regions. A new leak indicates Motorola might be trying something new: a phone with a pen.

Evan Blass, better known as @evleaks on Twitter, published the below image of an unspecified Motorola phone with a stylus. The end of the pen looks like it slides into the phone, just like the Galaxy Note. It's not clear if this is intended to be a high-end or mid-range device, but the phone does bear a striking resemblance to the Motorola One Action (though the hole-punch camera isn't quite as large here).

It would be interesting to see Motorola create its own stylus-equipped phone, and there could definitely be a large market for such a device. The Galaxy Note is obviously a successful product lineup, and LG's budget Stylo phones have been popular on prepaid carriers for years.

This might be something Motorola has been experimenting with for a while — the Moto Z4 already supports active styluses, though the feature has hardly been publicized.