TP-Link makes some of the best smart home products around under its Kasa brand, including its 'Spot' indoor cameras. Now you can get a three-pack of the Spot cameras for just $89.99, a $30 discount from the usual price.

These cameras offer a clear 1080p video feed, a 130-degree FOV, night vision up to 20 feet, a 360-degree rotating base, two-way audio, and integration with both Google Assistant and Alexa. There's no advanced face or object detection, like what you would get with Nest cameras, but you can still set up activity zones to be notified when something moves.

The main catch here is that a paid Kasa Care subscription is required to store more than a few hours of footage. The $4/month option gives you 14 days of history, while $7/month includes 30 days. There is no option to record locally, either.