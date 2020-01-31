Newsletters are once again all the rage, and we've finally decided Android Police should have one. We'll be starting with a weekly email every Friday morning rounding up the biggest, best, and most interesting stories on AP. Our first newsletter went out this morning (you can read it here), and we're curious to hear your feedback. While we've settled on the current format for now (news, analysis, a deal or two, and our big stories), we're happy to take suggestions as to what you'd like to see in the newsletter, or what could make it a more compelling and interesting read for you. You can sign up for the newsletter at this webpage. We won't share, sell, or otherwise abuse your email address—it will be for the newsletter and the newsletter alone.