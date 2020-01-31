Article Contents
Welcome to Friday, everyone. The end of the week is finally here, so it's time to celebrate by exploring the latest sales currently available on the Google Play Store. As always, I've highlighted the more interesting titles in bold, and I'm glad to report that there are a few high-quality games available in today's list, such as This War of Mine and Beholder 2. So without further ado, here are 24 temporarily free and 32 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Learn Brazilian Portuguese $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- USMLE Clinic $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- 80s Music Radio Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- QR and Barcode Scanner PRO $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- ARC Launcher® Pro💎 2020 Themes,DIY,Wallpaper,FAST $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Side Protect: Auto Touch Guard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Cartoon Craft $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Sudoku Zen $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Zombie Defence Premium : Tap Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Cat town (Tap RPG) - Premium $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Man-Eating Plant VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Roll Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Think Tap Turn - Brain Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dead Bunker 2 HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- IQ Games Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Space Concept Sudoku $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Word Games Pro $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- [VIP] Cash Knight - Finding my manager (Idle RPG) $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Color Link Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Live or Die: Zombie Survival Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Secret Tower VIP (Super fast growing idle RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- XTeam VIP - Idle & Clicker RPG $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Verticons Icon Pack $1.75 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Battery Widget $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
Sale
Apps
- Serverless Bluetooth Keyboard/Mouse Premium $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Sun Locator Pro $5.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Keylogger Remote $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- QR & Barcode Scanner Pro. $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Wear Gallery Pro. $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Magnifier 4 reader Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bash Shell Pro [Root] - 50% OFF $20.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- BusyBox X Pro [Root] - 50% OFF $20.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pocket Note Pro - a new type of notebook $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Roulette Statistics $4.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SSH Server $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vivid Navigation Gestures $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- AmoledPapers - vibrant wallpapers $1.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Tempest: Pirate Action RPG Premium $13.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pilot Brothers 1 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pilot Brothers 2 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pilot Brothers 3 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- BATTLESHIP $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Beholder 2 $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Clue $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Code Adventures : Coding Puzzles For Kids $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Data Defense $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Galaxy Trader $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Gleam of Fire Plus+ $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- ReactionLab 2 - Particle Sandbox $2.77 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- SpellKeeper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Super64Pro (N64 Emulator) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Game of Life $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- This War of Mine $13.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Truck Simulator PRO Europe $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Who Are You, Mr. Cooper? $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Black Light Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Comments