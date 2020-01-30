TweetCaster is one of the oldest third-party Twitter apps available on Android, as it was originally published in 2010. However, the app hasn't been updated in over a year, and now it can't connect to Twitter at all.

Many Play Store reviews are pointing out the app no longer works, instead only providing 401 errors. This doesn't seem to be related to the app hitting Twitter's infamous API token limit, which usually marks the end of third-party clients, since existing users would still be able to access their accounts.

OneLouder, the developer of TweetCaster, told Android Police that Twitter broke the app on their end. The developer is working to notify TweetCaster users of the outage, but has yet to receive an answer from Twitter about why the app no longer works.

In the meantime, former TweetCaster users are taking their frustration to Twitter and soliciting replacements:

Tweetcaster for Android officialy has died. Now, I'm here on normal Twitter app. Confused and afraid. Help 😔 pic.twitter.com/mbELjxIv9B — M. Rizky Abdillah (@rizkyaabdillah) January 28, 2020

So Tweetcaster died and I'm heartbroken. Does anyone use anything other than the official Twitter app? I loved being able to read all of my tweets in chronological order and they Twitter app just seems so scattered. — Nick Hammer (@nhammer13) January 27, 2020

it's been a whole day of me actually using @Twitter app instead of #TweetCaster and I'm so fucking lost — pbnj218 (@pbnj218) January 28, 2020

#Tweetcaster is the best twitter app on the net and now ii think it's gone... i've been using this app for 10 years dude pic.twitter.com/LMHMkepu1q — 😽🧚🏾‍♂️ (@sweetdagee) January 28, 2020

Here's hoping TweetCaster can work with Twitter to fix the outage. It's never fun to lose access to an app you've used for years.