TweetCaster is one of the oldest third-party Twitter apps available on Android, as it was originally published in 2010. However, the app hasn't been updated in over a year, and now it can't connect to Twitter at all.
Many Play Store reviews are pointing out the app no longer works, instead only providing 401 errors. This doesn't seem to be related to the app hitting Twitter's infamous API token limit, which usually marks the end of third-party clients, since existing users would still be able to access their accounts.
OneLouder, the developer of TweetCaster, told Android Police that Twitter broke the app on their end. The developer is working to notify TweetCaster users of the outage, but has yet to receive an answer from Twitter about why the app no longer works.
In the meantime, former TweetCaster users are taking their frustration to Twitter and soliciting replacements:
Tweetcaster for Android officialy has died. Now, I'm here on normal Twitter app. Confused and afraid. Help 😔 pic.twitter.com/mbELjxIv9B
— M. Rizky Abdillah (@rizkyaabdillah) January 28, 2020
So Tweetcaster died and I'm heartbroken. Does anyone use anything other than the official Twitter app? I loved being able to read all of my tweets in chronological order and they Twitter app just seems so scattered.
— Nick Hammer (@nhammer13) January 27, 2020
it's been a whole day of me actually using @Twitter app instead of #TweetCaster and I'm so fucking lost
— pbnj218 (@pbnj218) January 28, 2020
#Tweetcaster is the best twitter app on the net and now ii think it's gone... i've been using this app for 10 years dude pic.twitter.com/LMHMkepu1q
— 😽🧚🏾♂️ (@sweetdagee) January 28, 2020
Here's hoping TweetCaster can work with Twitter to fix the outage. It's never fun to lose access to an app you've used for years.
Given how long it had been since we saw TweetCaster updated, news of its interface with Twitter breaking the other day filled us with just the slightest sense of dread — it's not often that you see an app in this situation come back from oblivion. Nevertheless, OneLouder told us it was reaching out to Twitter in an effort to get things working again, and it appears that attempt has paid off:
Hey TweetCaster fans! We just posted an update to the app (9.4.2) that fixes the outage. Google is processing the app and it should be available on Google Play soon. We apologize for the inconvenience.
— OneLouder Apps (@OneLouderApps) January 30, 2020
The developers write that their "Twitter API token was invalidated and it took a while to resolve it with Twitter support." For fans of this alternative to the official Twitter app, that's great news — and who knows, maybe we'll even see this incident help spur some further interesting in updating the app.
- Thanks:
- Andy
Comments