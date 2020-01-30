Galaxy S20 leaks have flowed like water in the last month, but this time it's Samsung that's scooping Samsung. The company has a registration page live that allows you to "reserve the new Galaxy phone" — clearly the upcoming Galaxy — S20, and promising a March 6th delivery date.

Screenshot in case Samsung decides to take the page down.

Technically, the page reserves you a spot on Samsung's email list. The form is clear that registering via the page isn't placing an order, "nor are you guaranteed a device during pre-order, as supplies will be limited." Still, for those interested in being first in line, registering should at least guarantee you'll get an email when you make a pre-order.

The page also promises delivery by March 6th. If that isn't a placeholder date (which is a possibility), then the phone will likely be released on or around that date, quite a bit after the February 11th date that the Unpacked event is scheduled for, and when we expect the Galaxy S20 series of phones phone will be revealed.

Interested parties can register to be notified when pre-orders go live, and trade-in values for phones will also be provided by Samsung at a future date.