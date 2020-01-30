If you're looking for a new 4K TV for the big game this Sunday and these Sony options are too pricey, you're going to want to check out this incredible offer. Today, you can order a brand new 55" Hisense H8F Series 4K TV for only $349.99 ($150 off) at Best Buy and have it dropped on your doorstep in time for kickoff.

This Hisense smart TV features a beautiful 55" UHD display with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 for improved color and brightness, plus 60 local dimming zones that provide a higher contrast range and color accuracy. Onboard motion smoothing technology helps watchers focus on the action while reducing eye strain. Powered by Android TV, users can also quickly access their favorite streaming services and call upon Google Assistant to play content or control other connected devices within their homes.

If you order today, you can have your new Hisense TV delivered to your door for free by tomorrow. You may also be able to reserve your TV for pickup at your nearest Best Buy store, as long as your location has them in stock.