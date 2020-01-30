HBO has some great exclusive shows that are only scarcely available outside its network, so you need to rely on the cable company's apps to enjoy its content on the go. Besides HBO Go and HBO Now, Home Box Office also offers a European version of its service, simply called HBO. This app is first in line to receive a new download feature that finally brings it on-par with competing platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, or Disney+.

The update to version 3.7.0 adds a download section to the app's bottom bar. A new download button next to episodes or below posters in the detail view lets you populate that section.

Compared to other streaming services, HBO's solution is more restrictive. The changelog reveals that the app only allows you to download a total of 25 titles at a time, and once you've started watching one, it'll expire within two days. Additionally, not all content is available for offline consumption in the first place, according to Spanish publication One-Tech. Depending on the length of the episodes or movies you choose, that might still be ample to tide you over when you're on the run, but you can't collect a vast pool of content for later selection.

This update includes following improvements: Offline Mode: Allowing you to watch your favorite series and movies without having an active Wi-Fi connection – simply by downloading beforehand. Download up to 25 titles at a time within the app to watch offline later. Enjoy great HBO content while you’re on the go!

The rollout should have reached the Spanish and Nordic versions of the app already. We can only hope that Go and Now are slated to receive a similar update soon, as well. Maybe HBO Max will also launch with that capability out of the box.