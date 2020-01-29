The biggest football game of the year is only days away, and you're sitting there asking yourself if your TV is good enough to deliver all the memorable action, ads, and commentary with the best visuals possible. If even a hint of uncertainty is flittering in the back of your mind, you should consider picking up one of these new Sony X900F series 4K TVs for up to 39% off at Amazon or Best Buy.

The Sony X900F series features 4K LED displays with HDR and reduced motion blur so that every action appears as crisp and clean as if you were watching the game in person. Driven by Android TV, viewers can also access their favorite apps via the Play Store, plus voice-activated controls are available with built-in Google Assistant and Alexa support.

Four different sizes of the Sony X900F are currently on sale for a discounted price. Out of the options available, the 75" model is the best value at 39% off its original retail price. If you order soon, you can even receive your 4K TV before kickoff on Sunday.

Buy: