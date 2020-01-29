Following the rumors of a Motorola-made, as-yet-unnamed stylus phone, new renders of the still-untitled device have now leaked, together with a glimpse at the physically similar Moto G8 and G8 Power. Detailed specs for the last two phones have also leaked, showing precisely what you'll get in Moto's upcoming mid-range lineup.

That stylus phone

We still don't know what it will be called, but Moto's upcoming stylus-equipped phone loos pretty similar to the other phones in the G8 series down below.

You can't see the stylus or the hole it lives in from this angle, sadly. Image via 91Mobiles.

Specs are also largely unknown, though a few details have been vaguely divined. It is rumored to have a 48MP primary camera, plus a wide-angle and a macro camera. A fourth sensor on the back could be for laser autofocus. When it comes to software, it might end up as part of the Moto One series, so it could run stock Android, though the "Moto G Stylus" name has also been rumored, and an April 3rd date appears on the phone's screen in the leaked renders — a potential launch date.

Sadly, this probably won't have an active stylus like you get with the Note series of devices.

Moto G8

Image via 91Mobiles.

Moto's upcoming G8 has a slightly larger bottom bezel compared to the svelte G8 Power and unnamed stylus phone, reflected by a lower-end screen, according to XDA's leaked specs. In addition to the easily-visible headphone jack, the phone will come in two colors: white and blue, both with some sort of textured finish. The rear camera configuration looks pretty similar to the other two phones on this list, but XDA says it will be missing at least one of the rear-mounted cameras that the G8 Power gets.

Full specs just below:

Specs Chipset Snapdragon 665 Screen "Hole-punch" 6.39" 1560x720 RAM 2/3/4GB Storage 32/64GB Rear cameras 16MP f/1.7 primary, 2MP f/2.2 macro, 8MP f/2.2 wide-angle Front camera 8MP f/2 Software Android 10 Battery 4,000mAh, 10W charging Misc Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, headphone jack, Dual-SIM (in some markets), NO NFC

On paper, this phone sounds like a bit of a step back from last year's Moto G7, which had a higher-resolution display. I doubt that XDA is incorrect when it comes to these specs, but it's a confusing direction for Motorola to take.

Moto G8 Power

Images via 91Mobiles.

The G8 Power looks a whole lot like the unnamed stylus phone. Renders peg that it should come in at least two colors: blue and black, with a quad-camera configuration around back. It also has a headphone jack, visible at the top of the device. NFC support is undetermined, according to leaks.

Specs compiled by the folks at XDA Developers are just below:

Specs Chipset Snapdragon 665 Screen "Hole-punch" 6.36" 2300x1080 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB Rear cameras 16MP f/1.7 primary, 2MP f/2.2 macro, 8MP f/2.2 wide-angle, unnamed 8MP f/2.4 Front camera 25MP f/2 Software Android 10 Battery 5,000mAh, 18W charging Misc Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, headphone jack, Dual-SIM (in some markets)

With MWC coming up soon, it's possible (if not likely) that we'll learn more about these devices there, though who knows when they'll actually be available.