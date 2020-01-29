Hey there! The dust hasn't even settled from the deals roundup we brought to you earlier this week, and we've already pulled together a fresh batch of goods that are ripe for the taking. Today, we're featuring discounts on Bose headphones, Amazon Echo Dot 3rd gen, additional Pixel 4 offers, and more. Check it out!

Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 (Soapstone): $349 ($50 off MSRP)

Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 (Soapstone) — $349, $50 off MSRP (Amazon)

The Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 are a pair of over-ear Bluetooth headphones that feature personalized noise cancelation tailored via 11 different environmental settings, plus up to 20 hours of playback on a single charge. They include Alexa integration, as well as access to Google Assistant, allowing users to control their music, make phone calls, and send messages with simple voice commands.

Google Pixel 4 128 GB: $700 ($200 off MSRP)

Pixel 4 128 GB — $700, $200 off MSRP (eBay)

If the 64 GB Pixel 4 deal we shared on Monday just didn't have enough storage for you, the same seller on eBay has the 128 GB version for sale, also for $200 off MSRP. This version comes in Clearly White and Just Black, and it includes notable features, like Face Unlock, Motion Sense, and a 90 Hz display.

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd gen: $24.99 ($25 off MSRP)

Echo Dot 3rd gen — $24.99, $25 off MSRP (Woot!)

Improving upon the popular Echo Dot series, this 3rd generation version boasts improved speaker quality and richer tones, along with the ability to pair with multiple Echo Dots for stereo sound. Of course, the Echo Dot features Alexa support, which means users can request weather information, send messages to loved ones, and even control other Alexa-enabled smart devices within their homes.

Anker wireless charger bundle: $22.99 ($5 off MSRP)

Anker wireless charger bundle — $22.99, $5 off MSRP (Amazon)

This wireless charging bundle by Anker includes the PowerWave Pad and Stand, both rated at 10W output for compatible Android devices and 5W output for compatible iPhones. They feature overvoltage protection, temperature control, and foreign object detection to ensure phones are always able to charge safely.

Aukey Key Series B60S: $24 ($16 off MSRP with coupon)

Aukey Key Series B60S — $24, $16 off MSRP with coupon (Amazon)

The Aukey Key Series B60S are a pair of wireless headphones with a dangling neck wire to keep them tethered together. They feature USB-C charging, an IPX5 water resistance rating, and up to 8 hours of playback on a single charge. To grab this full deal, make sure you click the on-screen 15% discount coupon and then use the promo code 6ITFVCCW at checkout.