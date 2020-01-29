Anker has been doing well for itself in the wireless earbud market, and Rita was impressed with its most recent products' quality and affordability. While she didn't review this particular model, thousands of others did, and the praise is almost unanimous, which makes this deal all the sweeter. The Soundcore Life P2 is on sale on Newegg for just $43 dollars this week, $17 off the standard price.

The most widely-cited feature that impressed users was the ability to make clear calls with these earbuds. A lot of wireless earbuds are focused solely on music and sound quality, with phone calls a distant afterthought. Anker has attempted a remedy with this model, including two microphones in each bud and technology to reduce background noise and increase vocal reception. That doesn't mean they forgot about music either though, as they also boast that the buds have "exceptional accuracy and clarity", and "aptX audio" which offers lossless transmission of audio between your connected device and the buds.

While Newegg lists these at $38 off, they're generally $60 on Amazon, which is a $20 difference from the Newegg standard. If these sound appealing to you, head on over to Newegg and snag the deal while you can. It's advertised to end Friday, so you've got a few days left before it expires.