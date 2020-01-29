If you happen to be on the lookout for workout-friendly, truly wireless earbuds that don't compromise on sound quality, today, we have a deal on Bose's SoundSport Free Bluetooth headphones. As with all Bose products, these earbuds aren't cheap as they typically sell for $200. Fortunately, you can save $60 off the list price at Amazon by picking up a pair in Bose's undeniably vivid "Ultraviolet" finish as long as you're willing to stand out in a crowd.

During our review, we were impressed by the product's exceptional sound quality and comfortable fit. These earbuds also feature an IPX4 rating, which should keep them up and running during workouts. The built-in battery should provide about 4 hours of listening time, and the charging case should allow an additional 10 hours of use before needing a top off (micro-USB only).

Unfortunately, we did find a few disappointing aspects of these earbuds during our review. Most notably, there was a noticeable delay when attempting to sync audio during video playback that was lessened, but not eliminated, with recent firmware updates. Also, for a pair of earbuds that debuted at $250, the battery life was unimpressive, and the membrane-based buttons were quite challenging to use.

If you've read our review and think these could be the right headphones for you at this more reasonable price, follow the link below to grab a pair from Amazon.