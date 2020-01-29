Google is a big company with a lot of different projects and groups developing "experimental" products that may never see the light of day. Google's Area 120 division is one such incubator for experimental products, and it has a new thing to show off. It's a Pinterest clone called Tangi because one Pinterest is apparently not enough.

Area 120 says the name is a combination of "TeAch aNd GIve" and "tangible." Like Pinterest, Tangi focuses on creative and lifestyle content like crafting, cooking, and fashion. Unlike Pinterest, Tangi uses short videos (1 minute or less) instead of pictures for the core content experience. You can also open posts to add comments and see the poster's full description of the video.

Tangi is available on the web and via the iPhone app—there is no Android app at this time. The team has been working with select creators to create content for Tangi in advance of the launch, so there will be things to look at when you go there. However, you can't just start posting your own short videos right now. You'll have to sign up for the waitlist to get access.