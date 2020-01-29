Today Google has announced that it's killing its One Today service. This isn't the renamed Google Drive paid storage program, but an app-based donation system you've probably never heard of, haven't used, and won't miss. Those still using it have a week before it shuts down.

Google's One Today was an easy way to support non-profit causes, showing how money that was donated was actually going to be used, featuring stories and photos of the benefits they provided, with 100% of all donations going to the non-profits in question. Your privacy was protected, with non-profits never having access to your name or contact info, and tax deductions were even easy with a single year-end receipt. Some donations were even matched, compounding their benefit.

Non-profit companies using the service will see money disbursed by February 6th, and any open projects will be deleted. This is the same date that donors will no longer be able to use the app. New non-profits are already unable to sign up to be included in One Today.

The full message sent by Google to One Today supporters is just below:

Hello, We have an important update to share with you. We launched Google One Today seven years ago to help people donate to causes they care about. In the last few years, we have seen donors choose other products to fundraise for their favorite nonprofits. As a result, we will shut down One Today on February 6th, 2020. New nonprofits will no longer be able to sign up for One Today. The Google One Today app will be turned off, and any open projects will be deleted. We will ensure that 100% of funds donated on One Today prior to February 6th are disbursed to the relevant nonprofits. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the One Today team.



Thank you for your donations and partnership. The Google One Today team

Not having two separate apps/services with confusingly similar names will probably be a net benefit to Google and its plans to pull more folks into paying for cloud storage and other benefits via Google One.