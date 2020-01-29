Article Contents
Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Now that the middle of the week is here, it's time once again to check out the latest app and game sales that are available on the Google Play Store. As always, I've highlighted the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier, and even though it's the middle of the week, there are more than a few standout games available today, such as Bridge Constructor Portal, Braveland, and Sorcery. So without further ado, here are 32 temporarily free and 43 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- LARA Automotive Locksmith Aid $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Super Fast Hot VPN Pro Vpn Proxy Master HubVPN $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Unit Converter (Pega Pro) - Premium $7.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Autoroid - Automation Device Settings $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Fa Music Player Plus $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Italian-English Translator $4.79 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Knot Video Guide FULL $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Korean-English Translator $4.79 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- QR & Barcode Scanner Pro $4.79 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Spanish-English Translator $4.79 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Phone Cooler Pro | Cool & High Temperature $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- i Live - Gold Edition $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Scary Granny Momo Zombi: Chapter Two Horror Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Superhero Armor: City War - Robot Fighting Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- The epic of legend 1 -The Tower of Lost $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Alter Dogma $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Delivery RPG $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dot Heroes Ⅱ : Top Summoner $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dot Heroes III - Keep the Castle VIP Edition $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- FeeSoeeD | Mysterious world $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Adventure of Priestess $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Connect - colorful casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Defender Heroes Premium: Castle Defense - Epic TD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Evertale $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Merge Monster VIP - Idle Puzzle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Shuriken Jump $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Warriors' Market Mayhem VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cats King Premium - Battle Dog Wars: RPG Summoner $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stickman Master: League Of Shadow - Ninja Fight $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Tap tap cartoonist - Cartoon999 (VIP) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- The Lox Icon Pack (Light version) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Valentine Premium - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Lullaby Add-on 🎵 for Sleep as Android + Mindroid $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Sticky Notes Widget + $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- World Clock Widget + $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Back pain exercises (PRO) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Camera Pro Control $8.49 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- English Word Formation $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Photo Editor And Filter Pro $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Smart Wi-Fi Hotspot PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- File Manager Pro [Root] - 50% OFF $12.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Root Checker Pro - 90% OFF launch Sale $20.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cosmic Music Player - Mp3 Player, Audio Player $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cosmic Privacy Browser - Secure, Adblock & Private $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- ICD-11 Disease Diagnoses Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Sorcery! $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- VGBAnext - Universal GBA / GBC / NES Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Fiz : Brewery Management Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Greenskin Invasion $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Battlevoid: Sector Siege $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Codewords Crossword Puzzle PRO $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- BotSumo: Battle Arena 2-player $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bridge Constructor Medieval $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bridge Constructor Playground $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bridge Constructor Portal $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bridge Constructor Stunts $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bunker Constructor $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dead Age $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fluid Simulation - Trippy Stress Reliever $2.69 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- In Between $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- race.a.bit $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Retro Winter Sports 1986 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Shiny The Firefly $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Skilltree Saga $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Super Blackjack Battle 2 Turbo $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Inner World $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Inner World - The Last Wind Monk $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Toby: The Secret Mine $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Braveland $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- RPG Ascendants: Power Rising $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- RPG Knight Bewitched $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Bubbles Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Knots Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lines Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
