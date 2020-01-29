Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Now that the middle of the week is here, it's time once again to check out the latest app and game sales that are available on the Google Play Store. As always, I've highlighted the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier, and even though it's the middle of the week, there are more than a few standout games available today, such as Bridge Constructor Portal, Braveland, and Sorcery. So without further ado, here are 32 temporarily free and 43 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. LARA Automotive Locksmith Aid $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Super Fast Hot VPN Pro Vpn Proxy Master HubVPN $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Unit Converter (Pega Pro) - Premium $7.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Autoroid - Automation Device Settings $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Fa Music Player Plus $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Italian-English Translator $4.79 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Knot Video Guide FULL $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Korean-English Translator $4.79 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. QR & Barcode Scanner Pro $4.79 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Spanish-English Translator $4.79 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Phone Cooler Pro | Cool & High Temperature $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. i Live - Gold Edition $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Scary Granny Momo Zombi: Chapter Two Horror Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Superhero Armor: City War - Robot Fighting Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. The epic of legend 1 -The Tower of Lost $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Alter Dogma $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Delivery RPG $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Dot Heroes Ⅱ : Top Summoner $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Dot Heroes III - Keep the Castle VIP Edition $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. FeeSoeeD | Mysterious world $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Adventure of Priestess $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Connect - colorful casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Defender Heroes Premium: Castle Defense - Epic TD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Evertale $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Merge Monster VIP - Idle Puzzle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Shuriken Jump $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Warriors' Market Mayhem VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Cats King Premium - Battle Dog Wars: RPG Summoner $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Stickman Master: League Of Shadow - Ninja Fight $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
  19. Tap tap cartoonist - Cartoon999 (VIP) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. The Lox Icon Pack (Light version) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Valentine Premium - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Lullaby Add-on 🎵 for Sleep as Android + Mindroid $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
  2. Sticky Notes Widget + $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. World Clock Widget + $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Back pain exercises (PRO) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Camera Pro Control $8.49 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. English Word Formation $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Photo Editor And Filter Pro $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Smart Wi-Fi Hotspot PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. File Manager Pro [Root] - 50% OFF $12.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Root Checker Pro - 90% OFF launch Sale $20.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Cosmic Music Player - Mp3 Player, Audio Player $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Cosmic Privacy Browser - Secure, Adblock & Private $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. ICD-11 Disease Diagnoses Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Sorcery! $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. VGBAnext - Universal GBA / GBC / NES Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Fiz : Brewery Management Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Greenskin Invasion $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Battlevoid: Sector Siege $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Codewords Crossword Puzzle PRO $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. BotSumo: Battle Arena 2-player $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Bridge Constructor Medieval $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Bridge Constructor Playground $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Bridge Constructor Portal $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Bridge Constructor Stunts $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Bunker Constructor $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Dead Age $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Fluid Simulation - Trippy Stress Reliever $2.69 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. In Between $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. race.a.bit $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Retro Winter Sports 1986 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Shiny The Firefly $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. Skilltree Saga $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. Super Blackjack Battle 2 Turbo $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  22. The Inner World $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  23. The Inner World - The Last Wind Monk $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  24. Toby: The Secret Mine $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  25. Braveland $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  26. RPG Ascendants: Power Rising $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  27. RPG Knight Bewitched $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Bubbles Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  2. Knots Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Lines Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days