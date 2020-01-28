TeamWin Recovery Project, or TWRP for short, is the best custom recovery software out there. It can help you install ROMs, make full-device backups, and anything in between. Now the project has officially extended support to eight more phones.

Without further delay, here are the newly-supported devices:

ASUS ROG Phone 2 (I001D)

Realme X2 (RMX1991)

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite/CC9 (pyxis/vela)

Xiaomi Mi A3 (laurel_sprout)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (theimpulson)

LYF Water F1s (panda01a)

ASUS ZenFone Max M1 (X00P)

Samsung Galaxy S10+ 5G Sprint (beyondxq)

It's nice to see more Xiaomi phones in TWRP's roster, and perhaps the ROG Phone II support will encourage some custom ROM development for that phone. The XDA section for the ROG Phone II is looking a bit empty right now.

As always, you can install TWRP through the above links, or using the official TWRP application below.