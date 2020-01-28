Google's Stadia game streaming service has gotten a bit of a slow start, but Google has tried to keep founders happy with free and discounted games. And it's sticking with that strategy. There are new discounts and freebies today, although the free games won't be live until February 1st.

Early adopters are getting toward the end of their free Pro trials, but Google is probably hoping that some free games will get people to stick around. In the past, it gave away titles like Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition and Thumper. Starting in February, Gylt and Metro Exodus are free for Pro subscribers. Just add them to your library, and they're yours forever. Some existing games are getting new content, as well. Red Dead Online will get the Moonshiners add-on, and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint has the Raids and Terminator Event.

There are also new game discounts live today. The most prominent deal is Mortal Kombat 11, which is down to $36 for the premium edition ($54 off) and $24 for regular ($36 off). Just Dance is also on sale for $29.99 (usually $50), and Trials Rising is $10 (usually $25) for the regular edition. The Gold Edition is $16 (down from $40). If Google doesn't get some new games soon, the entire catalog will be free or discounted.