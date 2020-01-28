



It would appear that the pre-registration for Shadowgun War Games was announced last year, though the title has been missing in action since that announcement. Thanks to a recent press release, it's clear that Madfinger Games hasn't given up on the title, and is now offering a beta sign-up on its website, and since registration is open to anyone, only so many slots in the beta will be available, so make sure to sign up soon, or else you may miss out.

The above teaser trailer offers a cinematic look at the game, though there is zero gameplay shown. What we do know is that the game will feature heroes from across the Shadowgun series in 5v5 capture-the-flag battles. Unique weapons are tied to each character, and you'll have to strategically build out your team in order to find success. The game will play in a first-person perspective, and high refresh rate device support is expected, which makes this title a good choice for the ROG Phone II.

Since there are still very few details surrounding this game, it's still unknown how it will be monetized. It's my hope that this monetization will resemble the system found in Shadowgun Legends, where the majority of in-app purchases are for cosmetic items. We also don't know when the game will be officially released, though I suppose the upcoming beta is a good sign we are nearing that date.

So yeah, if you're interested in testing out the next Shadowgun game from Madfinger, now's your chance. You'll first have to fill out the beta sign-up form on the official Shadowgun War Games webpage, and then cross your fingers that you'll be accepted. As I already stated, this is a limited offer, so make sure to sign up soon, or else you may miss out.