Pokémon has been an international phenomenon ever since it populated the early Game Boys. By now, the franchise has become considerably more cross-platform, with Pokémon GO available on Android and iOS and Pokémon Let's Go on the Nintendo Switch. At a press conference on Tuesday, the company behind the games announced Pokémon Home, the missing link between its games: It allows trainers to bring over their favorite pocket monsters from one platform to another for the first time (well, wirelessly anyway).
There are still many unknowns about this service, but the gist is that it will allow you to play with the same powered-up Pokémon across GO, Let's Go, and Sword and Shield, the upcoming classic games for the Nintendo Switch. It even gives you access to your collection on Game Boys by connecting to Pokémon Bank which syncs your favorite monsters across different editions of the game. You'll also be able to trade with other trainers on the platform. What remains unclear is how Home will handle the different training mechanisms across GO, classic Game Boy editions, and Sword and Shield, but the company will probably find a way around that.
There is one caveat though: Pokémon Home will only be available in early 2020, so you'll have to hold out with your unsynchronized monsters for quite a while. Still, it's great to see the franchise finally acknowledging our nomadic device behavior today, and it's reminiscent of many other services that sync their data across many different platforms.
Back in May of 2019 we last heard that Pokémon HOME would eventually be coming to Android, and today Nintendo has revealed that Pokémon fans can expect to store their captured pocket monsters inside of Pokémon HOME sometime this February, and of course, a monthly fee will be attached, and as expected, the entire process is extremely convoluted.
Users will have to first figure out which games they would like to move their Pokémon from, to then they'll have to figure out if they need the Nintendo Switch Pokémon HOME app or the Android/iOS version. The Android and iOS versions of Pokémon HOME will not be able to connect to any of the Nintendo Switch Pokémon games, and they will also not be able to exchange Pokémon Home points. On the opposite side, the Nintendo Switch app won't be able to trade Pokémon, recieve mystery gifts, check battle data, or check news. So as you can see, both apps will be necessary if you'd like to use its full feature set, which is completely idiotic.
The pricing for Pokémon HOME is already listed on the official Pokémon HOME website, so I've pasted the full pricing structure below. Of course, I'd like to mention that these prices may change before release, but at least this list gives us a good idea of what to expect next month.
iOS and Android device pricing structure:
Subscription length Price (including tax)
1 month (30 days) $2.99
3 months (90 days) $4.99
12 months (365 days) $15.99
Clearly Pokémon HOME will offer a premium pricing structure, but there will also be an optional basic plan that will allow users to store up to 30 Pokémon, but as you can see in the chart below, all of the app's most useful features will be locked behind the premium paywall.
Despite going through the effort to announce the release date for Pokémon HOME, Nintendo hasn't actually offered an actual date, and so all we really know is that the app will arrive sometime in February. On top of this, it's clear Pokémon fans will still have to struggle with a convoluted method to store their Pokémon despite the fact that Pokémon HOME is essentially a paid service designed to mitigate the convolution of the previous storage system. So not only will fans have to use two separate apps if they own Pokémon on the Switch and Android just to utilize all of the features of Pokémon HOME, the fact that Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have monetized such a convoluted system instead of putting in the work to create a smoother process tells me all I really need to know. It would appear that the Pokémon franchise has finally evolved into the cash-grab it was always meant to be.
POKÉMON HOME TO LAUNCH IN FEBRUARY 2020
New Pokémon Cloud Service App Can Manage Collection of Pokémon across Multiple Games
London, United Kingdom—January 28, 2020—Today, The Pokémon Company International and Nintendo announced more details for the new cloud service app Pokémon HOME. The app enables Trainers to continue their Pokémon adventures beyond a single game system and manage their collection of Pokémon across many of their games. Pokémon HOME will launch in February 2020 for iOS and Android devices as well as Nintendo Switch.
Designed as a place where all Pokémon can gather, Pokémon HOME will enable Trainers to bring over Pokémon from linked Pokémon series games and deposit them in Pokémon Boxes in the cloud or move them around to linked compatible games.[1] Also, by linking the same Nintendo Account to both the Nintendo Switch version and the mobile device version, fans will be able to access the same Pokémon Boxes from both hardware platforms. The Nintendo Switch version of Pokémon HOME supports connectivity with the Nintendo Switch games Pokémon Sword, Pokémon Shield, Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! Both the Nintendo Switch version and the mobile device version of Pokémon HOME support connectivity with the Nintendo 3DS software Pokémon Bank.[2] Support for Pokémon GO is also in development.
Connecting Pokémon HOME to Pokémon Games
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield can link to the Nintendo Switch version of Pokémon HOME. Once the games are linked, users can deposit or retrieve Pokémon that can be obtained using those games.
Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! can link to the Nintendo Switch version of Pokémon HOME. Users can move Pokémon back and forth between Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! or into Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. Once a Pokémon from Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! or Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! is moved to Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield, it cannot be returned to its original game.
If a user is enrolled in a Premium Plan (paid), they will be able to move Pokémon from Nintendo 3DS Pokémon titles to Pokémon HOME using Pokémon Bank. Once a Pokémon from Pokémon Bank is moved into Pokémon HOME, it cannot be moved back to Pokémon Bank.
To celebrate the release of Pokémon HOME, Pokémon Bank and Poké Transporter will be available at no cost for a one-month period after Pokémon HOME is released. Trainers will be able to bring over Pokémon from various Pokémon series games using Pokémon Bank and Poké Transporter. Once they have their Pokémon in Pokémon Bank, Trainers will then be able to move the Pokémon to Pokémon HOME.
Trade Pokémon
There are four ways to trade Pokémon using Pokémon HOME on a mobile device. This makes it possible to trade Pokémon anywhere and anytime.
Pokémon placed in the Wonder Box can be traded with people around the world. Pokémon placed in the Wonder Box will be traded even when Pokémon HOME is not being used.
With the Global Trade System (GTS), fans can specify which Pokémon they want to trade and which Pokémon they want to receive. They will then be matched with a Trainer if both meet each other’s criteria.
Room Trade lets Trainers create a room and trade Pokémon among the people who join. Each room can hold up to 20 people. Trading in rooms has no cost, but users will only be able to create rooms when enrolled in a Premium Plan (paid).
Friend Trade allows Trainers to trade their Pokémon with nearby users who they have become friends with in Pokémon HOME. Trainers can add friends using the Add Friend feature in Pokémon HOME.[3]
More Features
Pokémon HOME has many features that Trainers can use to connect with games in the Pokémon series and more.
Pokémon will be registered to the National Pokédex when users deposit them in the Boxes in Pokémon HOME. If users deposit a Pokémon that can Mega Evolve or Gigantamax, then these forms will also be registered. In the National Pokédex, Trainers will be able to see Pokédex entries from various games in one place. With the mobile device version of Pokémon HOME, users will also be able to search by Pokémon Abilities or moves.
Trainers can receive Mystery Gifts in the mobile device version of Pokémon HOME. With this feature, they can receive Mystery Gifts for Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield as well as gifts specifically for Pokémon HOME. Pokémon received in Pokémon HOME can be directly deposited in a Box in Pokémon HOME. Trainers can also receive some gifts, such as items for Pokémon, by receiving a code for a Mystery Gift in Pokémon HOME and then using that code in Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield.[4]
If a Trainer has enrolled in a Premium Plan, they will have access to the Judge function, which allows them to check how strong their Pokémon are.
In the Your Room section, Trainers will be able to see all sorts of information about events or the games they’ve connected to Pokémon HOME. They’ll also be able to edit their profile using stickers. They can obtain stickers in Pokémon HOME when they meet certain conditions or perform certain tasks known as Challenges.
In the mobile device version of Pokémon HOME, users can check out how Ranked Battles and various Online Competitions in Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield are going, as well as the rankings of the Pokémon being used in them. By going to Battle Data, they’ll be able to see the battle records of each Trainer as well as information about what moves are popular among the Pokémon in the competitions.[5]
In Pokémon HOME for mobile devices, Trainers will be able to receive news about Pokémon being distributed as gifts and information about Online Competitions for Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield.
Pokémon HOME Points are points that accumulate in Pokémon HOME as Trainers deposit more Pokémon. When using the Nintendo Switch version of Pokémon HOME, Trainers will be able to exchange their Pokémon HOME Points for BP (Battle Points) to be used in core Pokémon series games.
There are some differences in what the Nintendo Switch version and the mobile device version of Pokémon HOME can do.
Certain features can be expanded or added when Trainers enroll in a Premium Plan.
The Premium Plan has a few different subscription options.
Nintendo eShop pricing structure*:
Subscription length Price (including tax)
1 month (30 days) £2.69
3 months (90 days) £4.49
12 months (365 days) £14.39
iOS and Android device pricing structure*:
Subscription length Price (including tax)
1 month (30 days) £2.99
3 months (90 days) £4.99
12 months (365 days) £15.99
For more information about Pokémon HOME, please visit https://home.pokemon.com/en-gb/
*Prices are subject to change
