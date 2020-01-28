Pokémon GO got a little closer to its established universe when Pokémon trading was added to the game, which was soon followed by player versus player (PvP) Trainer Battles. Players are required to be within close physical proximity — or have a certain friendship level for battle — to use either feature. Niantic plans to get rid of this limit, at least for trainer fights, with the upcoming GO Battle League that will pair you with an opponent, regardless of their location

GO Battle League will do away with trainers’ proximity restrictions of the existing Trainer Battles in favor of a new matching system that will have no geographical limitations. This online mode will pair you with opponents from around the world based on some unspecified parameters. Winners of such one-on-one battles will rise in the league’s leaderboard that will supposedly be maintained on a global level. The league will be released for all players sometime in early 2020.

The trainers will be required to walk for getting an entry into the GO Battle League — which makes no sense without more context. Pokémon GO’s team refrained from sharing any additional useful information about this new battle mode but has confirmed more details will come in a special Dev Insights video. Meanwhile, a host of new Pokémon from the Unova region were introduced in a recent update, which you can try to catch while the league is being prepared for release.