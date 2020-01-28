The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 may have a ridiculously long name, but it's one of the best smartwatches you can buy right now. Fast, fluid, and reliable software is backed up by top-notch hardware to provide a solid user experience. I've had mine since launch, and it is easily the best smartwatch I've ever owned. At $300, this is an experience you usually have to pay through the nose for, but if you act fast you can save some cash on eBay.

For $195 you can grab the 44m watch in black, or if you want something smaller, the pink 40mm is $185. These listings are open-box and don't include the original packaging, but original accessories are included. The seller also offers a 12-month warranty, so buying here should be a safe bet.