Most components of Wear OS are updated through the watch's Play Store, but there is still the occasional OS update. The last major release was Wear OS H, which included some new power management features and upgraded the core to Android 9 Pie. Fossil finally updated its Sport smartwatch earlier this month, but the experience hasn't been entirely positive for owners.
Some Fossil Sport owners are reporting various software issues with the Wear OS H update. The most prevalent bug causes the watch to go back to sleep almost immediately after waking up, which is definitely not great. Factory resets also don't seem to help.
A video of the wake bug (credit: minionloversam on Reddit)
"It takes several tries for the watch to stay on for longer than a half a second. This renders the watch nearly unusable," user minionloversam wrote on Reddit. Another user said their watch "has become unusable after the Wear OS H update."
While the bugs don't appear to be incredibly widespread, Fossil is aware of the bugs and is working to fix them. The company provided us with the below statement:
Fossil is aware of a reported issue as a result of a recent update. Rest assured our team is currently working on a fix! We always appreciate the feedback so that we can quickly improve our customer experience.
So, if you have a buggy Fossil Sport, the issues should (hopefully) be resolved soon.
- Thanks:
- Sam Friedman
