Despite the leaps and bounds our favorite mobile devices have scaled over the last decade, battery innovation has been a painstakingly slow process. As a result, many phone manufacturers have resorted to stuffing larger batteries into their devices just to offset the constraints of power density. However, thanks to ongoing work on graphene technology, the limitations of yesterday's batteries will soon be a distant grievance. Today, Chargeasap is introducing the Flash, its first portable power bank that's built using next-generation graphene cells.
Unlike most portable battery systems that contain outdated lithium-ion technology, the Chargeasap Flash packs four 21700 Tesla™ Lithium Polymer Graphene Composite Battery Cells totaling 20,000mAh, manufactured by Panasonic. The result is a power bank that stores up to 20% more energy than lithium-ion offerings in a similar form factor while reducing the amount of heat generated during fast-charging sessions. Graphene technology also enables the Flash to deliver up to 2,000 recharge cycles, which is four times the lifespan of a typical battery. When being recharged, the Flash can reach 16,000mAh (80%) in just 25 minutes and hit 20,000mAh (100%) in 1 hour.
Enabled by greater power density and reduced heat generation, the Chargeasap Flash excels in its power output capabilities. It contains four main outlets: 1x 100W USB-C Power Delivery port that packs enough energy to charge heftier Chromebooks and MacBook Pros, 2x USB-A ports that support all major fast-charing standards (Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Oppo, and Vivo), as well as a dual-coil 10W fast-charging wireless pad with a 2.5W element that can juice up a phone or an Apple Watch while on the go. When used in tandem, the Chargeasap Flash can pump a total of 150W through all four outlets at the same time.
If you'd like to help bring the Chargeasap Flash to market, you can back it on Indiegogo starting today. For a limited time, initial pledges can be made for $139/£107 (54% off MSRP); early backers that follow this link will also receive a free Infinity Cable valued at $55. After this launch period, pricing will increase to a limited round of $149/£115 (50% off MSRP) per contribution with no additional incentives before ending at a max tier of $169/£130 (44% off MSRP). The entire campaign will run from now through March 27, 2020 with the final product shipping to backers starting in April. The Flash will retail for $299/£230 when it officially goes on sale.
