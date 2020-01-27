The great thing about buying refurbished gadgets is that you can usually find some pretty fantastic hardware for just a fraction of the price you'd pay at a store. Take these wireless earbuds for example. Right now, you can pick up these manufacturer-refurbished Sony WF-1000XM3 for just $129.99 ($100 off MSRP) at Amazon and eBay.

The Sony WF-1000XM3 are a pair of true-wireless earbuds that promise premium sound HD noice cancellation. They feature adaptive controls that automatically optimize the sound of your audio based on your environment. Listeners should expect to get up to 6 hours of music playback on a single charge, plus an additional 18 hours of juice stored inside the rechargeable carrying case. With onboard fast-charging technology, just 10 minutes of charge time will deliver up to 90 minutes of music playback.

In order to get the full discount on these refurbished Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds at Amazon, follow the link below and check the $20 off digital coupon before you put these into your cart. Alternatively, you can also find these earbuds on eBay for the same price, no coupons or codes necessary.