Nvidia has rolled out a huge number of updates to its Shield Android TV boxes even after launching new versions, and it's not stopping now. Shield Experience 8.0.2 is available, and it adds support for that fancy new remote you can finally buy. That's not all—there's also improved NAS DVR functionality and new apps.
Here's the full changelog from Nvidia's site.
What's New in 8.0.2?
- New NVIDIA SHIELD Remote Now Available: SHIELD Experience 8.0.2 adds support for our new 2019 SHIELD remote. New features include motion activated back-lit buttons, remote locator feature, and a customizable menu button. Available for purchase at www.nvidia.com/shield.
New or Upgraded Apps
- Stream Free Movies and TV Shows on PLEX: Watch TV shows and classic movies like Rain Man, The Terminator, The Usual Suspects, and Raging Bull with fewer commercial interruptions compared to other free streaming services.
- BET+ is Now On SHIELD: BET+ is a premium subscription streaming service with over 1,000 hours of your favorite movies and TV shows like First Wives Club, Bigger, Martin, and Meet the Browns.
New Games
- Jack Box Party Pack 6: It’s the wildest Party Pack yet, with five hilarious new games including Trivia Murder Party, Dictionarium, Push the Button, Joke Boat, and more!
- ASPHALT 9: Get in gear and take on the world’s best, most fearless street racer pros to become the next Asphalt Legend–from the creators of Asphalt 8: Airborne.
- Brick Breaker: This is a free, addictive classic brick breaker game with hundreds of challenging levels and a variety of items.
- [GeForce NOW] Cuisine Royale: Take part in this free-to-play, all-kitchen-warfare Battle Royale game with the most honest system for Loot Boxes ever.
- [GeForce NOW] DARKSIDERS: GENESIS: Get your first look at the world of DARKSIDERS before the events of the original game.
- [GeForce NOW] Deliver Us The Moon: Fortuna: This sci-fi thriller set in an apocalyptic near future where Earth’s natural resources are depleted.
- [GeForce NOW] AVICII Invector: Soar through vocal melodies, sweep each fade, and attach every beat in 25 of AVICII’s biggest hits.
Other Enhancements
- Adds support for the new XBOX Elite 2 controller.
- Adds support for Sanscrit USB DAC.
- Channels DVR app can now store recorded content on NAS.
This is the first update for the legacy Shield boxes since last summer when Nvidia released Android 9 Pie. There's still no Android 10 here, but it's still nice to see Nvidia adding support for the new remote so quickly. Anyone who uses their Shield as a DVR manager will also be happy to see that you can now configure a NAS box on your network to handle all the storage. The update has already appeared on some of our Shields, so you might already have it on yours.
- Source:
- Nvidia
