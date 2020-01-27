Hey there! It's only the start of another week, but we've already rounded up some deals that you're going to want to check out. Kicking off the final Monday of January 2020, we have discounts on a new Google Pixel 4 ($199 off), 4K Amazon Fire TV Stick ($15 off), wireless earbuds (up to $20 off), and more. Let's dive in!

Eufy Smart Scale P1: $29.99 ($10 off)

Eufy Smart Scale P1 — $29.99, $10 off (Amazon)

If you're looking to shed a few pounds in 2020, the Eufy Smart Scale P1 can help keep you on track. It is able to gauge 14 different important metrics, including weight, body fat, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, and more, plus it integrates with third party apps like Google Fit and Fitbit. You can pick up the Eufy Smart Scale P1 now for only $29.99 ($10 off) on Amazon.

Aukey B80 earbuds: $39.99 (up to $20 off with code)

Aukey B80 earbuds — $39.99, up to $20 off with code (Amazon: Red) (Amazon: Gray)

If premium sound with an affordable price tag is what you're after, look no further than the Aukey B80 earbuds wireless earbuds. They feature dual drivers with a wider 10Hz-22kHz frequency range, an over-the-ear loop for a secure fit, and they are equipped with a fast-charging USB-C port that can snag 80 minutes of playback on a 10-minute charge. Right now, you can grab the red model for $20 off when you use the promo code IKEHO347 or the gray version for $18 off with the code FD8RUGRP.

Eufycam two-cam kit: $223.99 ($76 off with code)

Eufycam two-cam — $223.99, $76 off with code (Amazon)

Beef up your home security system with this Eufycam two-cam set. Both cameras feature 365-day battery life, an IP65 weatherproof-rating for indoor or outdoor use, and they record in 1080p. They also come with a 16GB microSD card that stores up to one-year’s worth of recordings, and they're easy to install via magnetic or screw mounts. To snatch up this deal, make sure you use the promo code ECEDMDM8 at checkout.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $34.99 ($15 off)

Fire TV Stick 4K — $34.99 ($15 off) (Amazon)

With so many awesome streaming services available for your binging pleasure, there's never been a better reason to invest in a dedicated streaming device, like an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. This little device plugs into your TV's HDMI port to deliver instant access to content in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. It also includes a smart remote that allows you to summon Alexa to play your favorite content.

Anker Soundcore Life P2: $49.99 ($10 off with coupon)

Soundcore Life P2 — $49.99, $10 off with coupon (Amazon)

Not only are true wireless headphones more discrete than their wired cousins, their innate versatility make them perfect for running, working out, and more. The Soundcore Life P2 by Anker feature graphene drivers with enhanced bass, an IPX7 waterproof rating, and easy one-step pairing. Users should expect to get 7 hours of playback on a single charge, plus an additional 33 hours of power from the rechargeable carrying case. To take advantage of this deal, make sure you select the on-screen $10 coupon before you put these in your cart for checkout.

Google Pixel 4: $600 ($199 off)

Pixel 4 — $600, $199 off (eBay)

By now, you already know just about everything there is to know about the Pixel 4. It features face unlock technology, Motion Sense gestures, and a fluid 90Hz OLED display, just to name a few highlights. Today, you can pick up a brand new 64GB Pixel 4 in Just Black or Clearly White for the same price we saw during Black Friday, no coupons or codes necessary.