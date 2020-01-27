The Galaxy Tab S5e is Samsung's current mid-tier tablet, sitting above budget models like the Tab A, but below the incredibly-expensive Tab S6. Now you can get an open-box 128GB model for just $329.99 from eBay, a savings of $100 compared to buying it new from Amazon.

This tablet has a Snapdragon 670 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage (with a microSD card slot), a Super AMOLED 1600x2560 display in a 16:10 ratio, a 13MP rear camera, and an 8MP front camera. It ships with Android 9 Pie, and with how quickly Samsung's flagships have been receiving Android 10, I wouldn't be surprised if the OS gets updated sometime soon.

I've personally had a Tab S5e for a few months, and while I was worried the mid-range Snapdragon CPU might not be enough for decent performance, the tablet is plenty fast. The AMOLED screen is better than what you would find in just about every other Android tablet (and most iPads), but it does seem to be a binned panel — greys at low brightness aren't as even as they are on most flagship phones. Also, there's no headphone jack, which is just silly on a device this large.