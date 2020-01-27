When it comes to noise-canceling headphones, there aren't many that can rival Sony's WH1000XM3. It's one of the best options out there, with excellent sound quality and a fantastic design, and now you can get a manufacturer-refurbished model for just $179.99. For context, the same headphones new-in-box go for around $350.

These headphones offer active noise canceling, touch controls, a USB Type-C port for charging, a foldable design for easy storage, and a microphone for hands-free calls. The model being sold is the Google Assistant variant, so you can talk to Assistant just by pressing a button.

These are manufacturer-refurbished, meaning they have been refurbished by Sony itself, and come with a 90-day warranty. The listing is from eBay seller "secondipity," who has a 99.3% positive feedback rating as of the time of writing, so you shouldn't run into any shenanigans.