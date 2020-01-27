Welcome to Monday, everyone. It's the beginning of another week, and so it's time again to check out the latest app and game sales available on the Google Play Store. Surprisingly this is a bustling Monday, and so there's more than a few quality sales, and as always, I've highlighted the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 32 temporarily free and 40 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Fledermaus - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days Prism Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days

Sale

Apps

Games