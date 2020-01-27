Article Contents
Welcome to Monday, everyone. It's the beginning of another week, and so it's time again to check out the latest app and game sales available on the Google Play Store. Surprisingly this is a bustling Monday, and so there's more than a few quality sales, and as always, I've highlighted the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 32 temporarily free and 40 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Gallery Plus : Video Player & Photo gallery $4.79 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Screen Share Tile - Share screenshot from tile $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Video Player All Format - OPlayer $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Star Rover - Stargazing Guide $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Web Development PRO (HTML, CSS) $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- AVS : Any Video Converter $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- ProCam 7 $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- The App - No more Difficult Decisions ! $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Autoroid - Automation Device Settings $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Correlate - Health Diary and Life Journal $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- DroidMote Server (root) $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends ?
Games
- eclidus $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- 2048 - Puzzle Game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Concrete Defense 1940: WWII Tower Siege $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Fall of Reich - WW2 Allied Siege $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Laser Labyrinth $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dungeon & Pixel Hero VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Empire Warriors Premium: Tower Defense Games $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- God of Attack VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tap Tap Fist VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cartoon Craft $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Duck Warfare $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Shadow of Death: Dark Knight - Stickman Fighting $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stickman Ghost: Ninja Warrior Action Offline Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Celestial Tree VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tower of Infinity VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tap Town - Soul Event $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tic Tac Toe Jumbo Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Wonder Knights VIP : Retro Shooter RPG $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Fledermaus - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Prism Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
Sale
Apps
- Learn Japanese - Read & Write $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 8 hours
- PDF Converter Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Address Widget - Travel & Vacation Address $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- My Tarot App - Card Reading Premium $1.79 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Protect File Pro -Lock and Send File -En/De Crypt $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Protect Note Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- VIP Notes - protected notepad with attachments $6.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Day by Day Organizer PRO $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- GymACE Pro: Workout Tracker & Body Log $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ringtones 2019 Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Skip Ads Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Photo Studio PRO $7.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Diabetes BE $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn C Programming [Compiler Pro] $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn C++ Programming [Compiler pro] $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn Java Programming [ Compiler Pro ] $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Percent Calculator $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- 25 Maps PREMIUM - Sandbox PvE RPG (Early Access) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- SUBURBIA City Building Game $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- cress pro $2.10 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Heroes of Loot 2 $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Expanse RTS Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Her Story $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lucy -The Eternity She Wished For- $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Misadventures of Laura Silver [Visual Novel] $7.49 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Kenshō $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Perplexed - Math Puzzle Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Door Kickers $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lovecraft's Untold Stories $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mission Ammunition $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Nobunaga's Shadow: Ninja RPG $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- SnakEscape $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Volt $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Alined Substratum Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- MinMaCons Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- CRiOS CARBON - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 5 days
- CRISPY HD - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 5 days
- OXYGEN CIRCLE - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 5 days
- Linebox - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
