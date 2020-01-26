If you didn't jump on the opportunity to get a Galaxy S10+ for $300 off a couple of days ago, here's another — and more interesting — opportunity: Thanks to this deal, you can snatch the unlocked 512GB version for $860, which is $390 off the regular retail price. It's a better offer than the previous markdown, as the 512GB model was selling for $950 last week.

As a reminder, the S10+ features a Snapdragon 855 SoC, 8GB of RAM, a 6.4-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED display, and a 4,100mAh battery.

The handset comes with Samsung's limited U.S. Warranty and is factory unlocked, which means it will work with all four major US carriers. Sadly, the deal only applies to the Ceramic Black model if you want your order to be fulfilled by Amazon. If you're willing to buy from a third-party seller, both versions are down to $840, but some buyers seem to have posted negative ratings about their purchase.