As we're getting closer to the official announcement of the Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup, more details are continuing to leak regarding the upcoming handset. After seeing renders of the phone's official covers, new information reveals early buyers should get a free pair of Galaxy Buds+ when pre-ordering the phone.

The news was posted on Twitter by famous leaker Evan Blass. The tweet merely shows what seems to be an official promotional banner showing pre-orders would come with a free pair of Galaxy Buds+. Interestingly, the image only mentions the Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra models, hinting the regular S20 wouldn't come with complimentary buds.

It's customary for Samsung to run such offers when launching new flagships, so the leak is pretty credible. It's possible the S20 will get a different offer, or that there will be another banner for that phone. We'll get to know more in a couple of weeks. Until then, make sure to check out our full coverage on what we know so far about the upcoming Galaxy S20 lineup.