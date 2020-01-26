Welcome to the roundup of the new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have the return of Tetris (now that EA has lost the license), a G.I.-Joe-themed strategy game, and an enjoyable football game all about avoiding zombies. So without further ado, here are the more notable Android games released during the week of January 20th, 2020.

Tetris®

Android Police coverage: Good ol' Tetris comes back officially to the Play Store, simpler and better than ever

This was a tumultuous week for Tetris, what with EA pulling all of its mobile Tetris titles. Those removals were then countered by the new owner of the license with the release of Tetris, the very game listed here. Luckily, this release is a solid one, where anyone can play for free thanks to ad-support. Players also have the choice to remove those ads through a single in-app purchase if they prefer a premium experience. There are also themes available, even if you don't pay to remove the game's ads, which is a nice touch since I'm not a big fan of the default pseudo-3D look. All in all, this is one of the best Tetris titles to grace the Play Store in years, so if you're itching to stack some Tetriminos, now's the best time to do so.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $4.99 a piece

G.I. Joe: War On Cobra

Android Police coverage: G.I. Joe: War On Cobra is the latest collection-based strategy game to arrive on the Play Store (Update)

G.I. Joe: War On Cobra is a free-to-play strategy game that contains a G.I. Joe theme, in order to get people to play this cash-in. The title looks and plays just like every other strategy-based gacha game on the Play Store, and so far, reviews are pretty bad. As expected, the graphics are great, but the gameplay suffers thanks to the title's ridiculous monetization, and it doesn't help that the gameplay isn't balanced very well. But hey, don't fret, you could always spend your way to victory, which, as we all know, is the only point of games like this.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Zombie Football is an enjoyable arcade game that offers pixel-based graphics and quality touchscreen controls. The premise is very simple. You're a football player, and it will be your job to run through an assortment of obstacles and zombies in order to make a touchdown. There are over 34 levels to explore, three types of powerups, two strains of zombies, and there are no ads or in-app purchases, making this a premium release.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Infinite Jonathans

Infinite Jonathans may not offer exceptional graphics, but it sure offers an interesting premise. The idea behind this game is that its players will decide the outcome of the protagonist, as a group. This is an interesting mechanic that takes the choose your own adventure genre and turns it into a multiplayer affair. Of course, if you would prefer to play solo, you can do that too, thanks to a new solo play experience that was added to the game this week.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Shallot Town

Shallot Town is an adorable town-builder that just entered into early access this week. Not only will you get to design and build your own town, but you'll also get to collect villagers, decorate their houses, and play minigames. So it would seem this title mixes the simulation of a city-builder with the casual fun of a game like Animal Crossing. Just keep in mind that Shallot Town's in-app purchases aren't available just yet, so now is probably the best time to play before the entire game is monetized.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs (yet)

Vilmonic

Okay, at first glance, Vilmonic may not look like much, but if you take the time to install the game, you'll see that there is actually a lot to like about this release. It's labeled as an artificial life simulator, where your goal is to bring life back from the brink of extinction. The meat of the gameplay is centered around crafting and constructing buildings, all so you can experiment with the environment to promote the natural selection of the life forms you are trying to breed. Honestly, there is quite a lot to explore here, so don't let the simple graphics fool you.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Downhill Chill

Downhill Chill is the latest release from VOODOO, a well-known casual game publisher that absolutely loves to stuff its games with ads. As expected, Downhill Chill is a casual winter sports release filled with ads, though you can remove them through an in-app purchase. For the most part, this is an enjoyable, yet simple, skiing and snowboarding game that's easy to control, and even throws a few boss fights in the mix to keep things interesting as you play through its 200 or so levels.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

OneMan

OneMan is a simple static brawling game where your character will be placed in the middle of the screen to fight off an army of bad guys. The longer you last, the higher your score, which is the goal. Of course, there are ways to earn new characters, which can help in your pursuit to reach the highest score possible. So while OneMan is clearly a simple game, it can be fun in short bursts.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.99

Smash Cars!

Smash Cars is another casual release from VOODOO this week, and just as you would suspect, this is a game all about smashing cars. Actually, it's a game about avoiding the many ways you can smash your car, but smash them you will, regardless. Basically, this is a casual game where you'll hold your thumb on the screen to move forward, and once you near an obstacle, just take your thumb off the screen to stop. If you manage to get past each barrier without crashing, then you win and get to move on to the next level.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $3.49 a piece

Slingsters

Slingsters is a slightly older release that we've yet to cover, which is why I've placed it in today's roundup. It's a puzzle game, and it plays a heck of a lot like the game Cut the Rope, but the interesting bit is that there is also a slingshot mechanic in this title, which blurs the line between Cut the Rope and Angry Birds, and it's all wrapped up in a competent level-based puzzle game. There are 30 levels to explore, but the game does contain powerups and an in-app purchase shop, though I never felt like anything in the shop was necessary to advance.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $9.99

Brawl Quest: Alice Brigade

Brawl Quest: Alice Brigade is a side-scrolling brawler, similar in style to Double Dragon. The graphics are pleasant looking, and the controls work well, which means everything comes down to the gameplay, which luckily holds its own. There are over 50 levels to explore, and boss fights are definitely in the mix, keeping the gameplay varied as you progress. There are also two difficulties to choose from, which means this is a release that just about anyone can enjoy, no matter their skill level.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $19.99

Dragon Up: Idle Adventure

Dragon Up: Idle Adventure is the latest idle game to cross my path, and in this particular release, you can expect to spend your time collecting dragons. Right now, the game is in early access, but that sure didn't stop the dev from monetizing this title despite admitting by way of the early access moniker that the game isn't ready yet, which just goes to show what East Side Games Studio thinks of its player base.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $74.99

Legend Summoners Premium

DIVMOB, the studio that published the well-known Zombie Age titles, has just published a new game this week, and it's called Legend Summoners Premium. The reason this is a "premium" release is so that DIVMOB can regularly list this game on sale for better placement on the Play Store, a cheap trick used by many unscrupulous devs. So if you're interested in this generic collection game, I'd at least suggest waiting to pick it up until it inevitably goes on sale.

Monetization: $0.99 / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $94.99

Lucid Adventure : Idle RPG

Lucid Adventure : Idle RPG is just that, yet another an idle RPG, and of course, it is also free-to-play. This means there are many in-app purchases in the title, but it also means this is a rather shallow game designed to generate gobs of money from its player base. I suppose pumping up your stats so that your characters can continually auto-battle is slightly interesting for the first 20 minutes, but past that, this is yet another pointless game that plays itself. It would also appear that a lot of people have had trouble even getting into the game, so you might as well save some time and simply skip this release.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $94.99

Wild Words

Wild Words is a word-based puzzle game built to challenge everyone's vocabulary. The title plays similarly to a crossword puzzle or the game Hangman since it will be your job to guess the words that will fit in the blank boxes displayed in the middle of your screen. Clues are offered at the top of the screen, so really, the gameplay simply comes down to finding the correct words that fit in the spaces provided.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

World Robot Boxing 2

World Robot Boxing 2 is just that, a robot boxing game. So far, reviews aren't very positive, and for a good reason. Not only is this a buggy release, but the graphics and mechanics aren't that great either. While the game's developer boasts that there are 66 robots in the title, there are only six, and everything else is just a simple reskin. Talk about lazy, but then again, we are discussing a no-name F2P mobile game, so I guess it's expected.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

