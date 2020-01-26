Motorola revealed its Razr-branded foldable phone back in November, following months of leaks and rumors. Now the day has come for you to put down $1,500 for the device ⁠— and switch to Verizon, if you haven't already.

The Razr is now available for pre-order from Verizon's online store, with a price tag of $1,499.99 retail, or $62.49/month for two years. At least you won't have to worry about what model to pick, because there's only one: the 'Noir Black' design with 128GB of internal storage.

While we already knew most of the specifications, the product page does reveal a few additional details. In the box, you get a 15W 'TurboPower' charger, a headphone dongle, a USB Type-C cable, and 'razr earbuds.' I'm not sure what makes the earbuds 'razr,' maybe they fold too?

Verizon says the phone should start shipping on February 14th, so those of you pre-ordering the Razr won't have to wait long to give it a whirl.