Amazon released its first wireless earbuds last year, the Alexa-powered Echo Buds. If the $130 MSRP was a bit too high for you, Amazon has dropped the price on the Echo Buds for the first time, making them just $89.99 ($40 off).

The Echo Buds offer Bose active noise canceling, hands-free Alexa activation, up to five hours of music playback on a single charge, and three included ear tips. The earbuds can also access whatever the default assistant is on your phone (Google Assistant on Android, Siri on iOS, etc.), if you press and hold on on the earbud.

While we haven't reviewed the Echo Buds ourselves, other reviews are generally positive. CNET said the earbuds "sound good" and "fit comfortably and work well for making calls," while The Verge wrote, "Amazon’s first truly wireless earbuds exceed expectations."