Wear OS smartwatches may not be as popular as they used to, but they still offer enough features to please most people, especially when you can get them at a discount. The Skagen Falster 2 is a great option to consider, especially when it's down to just $70. It looks like a traditional watch but comes with all of Wear OS' features to assist you through your day. When it came out, the timepiece cost about $275, but it's now dropped to just $70. At this price, I wouldn't even look for an alternative if you're fine with using Wear OS.

The Falster 2 features built-in heart-rate and GPS sensors, as well as an NFC chip for mobile payment. It's also swimproof, so you won't have to take it off when going to the pool or showering. Unfortunately, it's powered by the aging Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, but that won't matter much at this price point.

To enjoy the full markdown, you'll have to use coupon code BDFALSTERSALE when checking out. All watches are already down to $149, and the promotional code will take out another $80 off the price, bringing it down to just $70 before tax.