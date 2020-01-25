The Nest Mini is an incredible little speaker, providing all the functionality of the Google Assistant and sound better than it has any right being in a diminutive form factor. Today, you can grab a pair of them for $45 — that's two for the price of one — and get a couple of free smart plugs, to boot.

The plugs are from Deco Gear — not the most well-known brand, but they're compatible with the Google Assistant, so you can control them with your new Nest Minis. The plugs will show up in your cart when you add the Mini two-pack.

To get this price, just enter code PCG10 at checkout. You can get the pack in Charcoal, Coral, or Sky Blue.