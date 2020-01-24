Broken displays often end up being the death sentence for old phones, so in a great marketing move that's also good for the environment, Sprint has decided to offer $50 repairs for shattered Samsung Galaxy screens. The deal is valid regardless of your carrier and will run through February 9 or while supply lasts. To take advantage of it, you need to drop in at a nearby Sprint shop.

The following Samsung phones are eligible:

Samsung Galaxy S7

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8+

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9+

Samsung Galaxy Note8

Unfortunately, neither the Galaxy S10 series nor newer Galaxy Note phones will be serviced, and the S7 edge is nowhere to be seen, either. Repairs on these are likely more costly. It's still a great deal if you're bothered by a cracked, barely working display on one of the advertised phones. A new screen might help you get another year or two of service out of it. Check Sprint's website for more information, and note that the carrier doesn't guarantee same-day repairs, so be prepared to leave your handset at the shop.

If your device doesn't qualify for the $50 repair, the carrier also prominently advertises that you can trade in many other phones to get a one-time $150 rebate on a new Sprint contract. Before you take advantage of that, don't forget to check your old smartphone's worth on the used market (here's our selling guide). You might be surprised.