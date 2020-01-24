It's no secret that Samsung is working on a second foldable which is expected to feature a clamshell hinge, just like the new Motorola Razr. We've already heard through the grapevine that the handset will feature a glass screen and 5G compatibility. New leaks published by Max Weinbach of XDA Developers shed more light on the phone's specs and what to expect from the Galaxy Z Flip.

So Galaxy Z Flip. Capacitive fingerprint scanner on the side. Dual 12MP cameras, wide and ultra wide. 15W charging. Wireless charging and reverse wireless charging are supported. It will use "Samsung Ultra Thin Glass" which has crease. It will use a Dynamic AMOLED display. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 23, 2020

There's been some uncertainty about the phone's camera, with initial rumors mentioning a 108MP sensor, while further leaks talked about a more standard 12MP camera. Max Weinbach confirms the latter, with new information revealing the Galaxy Z Flip should feature a 12MP wide-angle main shooter together with another 12MP ultra-wide sensor.

He also confirmed the device will feature "Samsung Ultra Thin Glass", mentioning there will still be a dreaded visible crease, just as with plastic. It will protect a 6.7" Dynamic AMOLED panel with a 20:9 ratio. As the Z Flip is a clamshell phone, it will feature a front display. Its size should be about 1", although some information mentioned a size of just 0.1". The latter seems to be a typo, as a screen that small is not realistic, especially since the outer screen is supposed to work as a viewfinder when taking selfies with the rear camera, as well as showing battery and charging information.

The rest of the specs include 15W wireless charging, with support for reverse wireless charging, just like on Samsung's current flagships. Finally, the processor is expected to be a Snapdragon 855+, but there's no confirmation whether this SoC will be exclusive to North America or available globally.