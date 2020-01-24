Moment's product lineup has grown quite a bit since the humble days of making a few lenses and smartphone cases. To make room for new products, Moment is running a sale with deals on cases, lenses, bags, and more. This includes both Moment's own gear, plus many of the partner brands like Peak Design, WANDRD, iMo, and even DJI.

The holidays are a great time to shop for (or receive) new gear, but now you might be walking around and thinking about accessorizing. Moment has phone cases for up to 50% off, and if you're going to put the camera to good use, most lenses are 20% off. To help protect your phone or camera, there are deals on bags and straps from several designers. And if you're a serious shooter, there are deals on ND filters and CPLs for both the phone and camera. There are even discounts on the DJI Mavic 2 kits and accessories and Moment's new video lessons and travel packages.

The sale runs through the end of January, so you've got about a week to ponder your purchases. If you're having trouble picking the right upgrades for your phone, there are guides for picking the right case and lenses.

Moment Winter Clearance Sale