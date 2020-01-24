You probably have quite a few USB Type-A wall chargers around your home already, but do you have enough USB Type-C bricks? We're partnering yet again with Xcentz for a contest, and this time we're giving the company's 45W Type-C chargers to 23 lucky winners! We also have an exclusive coupon code, if you want to get one right now.

This charger offers a single USB Type-C port for charging your devices at a maximum of 45W, as long as the device supports USB Power Delivery (USB-PD). That means you can quickly top up a Pixel phone, Galaxy S10, Note10, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Nintendo Switch, and countless other electronics.

On top of that, the charger is incredibly small, at just 2.4 x 2.4 x 1.1 inches. It's 25% smaller than Apple's 60W MacBook Pro wall charger, making it great for packing into smaller bags. Finally, the charger comes in both white and black.

We're giving away a few chargers below, but if you want to get one right now, we have an exclusive coupon code for you. When you buy the Xcentz 45W charger on Amazon, enter code HUYW5CXS at checkout for the price to drop to $19.99. The code works on both colors, too.

The contest will run from January 21, 2020 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on January 24, 2019. 23 winners will be selected, and each will receive one Xcentz 45W Type-C charger. The contest is only open to residents of the United States, excluding territories.

Xcentz 45W Type-C charger

