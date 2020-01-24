The Pixel 4a is fast approaching, but if you need a budget phone right now, the Pixel 3a is still an excellent pick. It's got a characteristically great camera, really strong battery life, and adequate performance for most tasks. And it's an even better deal right now: you can grab one for $50 off and get a $100 gift card to boot.

For the price — and especially with added incentives — the 3a is an outstanding device. So much so, it was our phone of the year for 2019.

For the smaller 3a, you have your choice of Amazon, Best Buy, or B&H. The 3a XL only comes with a gift card at Amazon. Just put the phone to your cart and the gift card will be added automatically.